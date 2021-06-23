Sonia Syngal Sells 21,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $678,425.10.

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $682,439.98.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $738,354.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $660,983.78.

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

