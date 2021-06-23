Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.47.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.