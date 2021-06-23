Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce $226.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.18 million and the lowest is $220.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $906.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $910.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

SHC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. 701,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 58.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $96,159,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Sotera Health by 58.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 945,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

