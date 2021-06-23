Souders Financial Advisors Buys 874 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.68. 32,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.88. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.73.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

