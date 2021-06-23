Souders Financial Advisors Buys 99 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.10. The company had a trading volume of 218,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $503.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

