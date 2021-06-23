Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.05 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of BSCM remained flat at $$21.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,024. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64.

