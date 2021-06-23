Souders Financial Advisors Has $6.74 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,691,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,369 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74.

