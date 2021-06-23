Souders Financial Advisors Has $830,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 206.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $140,773,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 263.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,254,000 after purchasing an additional 389,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $571.96. 43,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,500. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.03 and a 52 week high of $576.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.95. The stock has a market cap of $273.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,644,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

