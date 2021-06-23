Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 1,089 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.78. 109,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,540,849. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.16. The firm has a market cap of $457.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

