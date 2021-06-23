Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 988 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.51. 23,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,111. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

