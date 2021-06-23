Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 266.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 349,591 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 195,105 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

