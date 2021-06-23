South Star Mining (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Shares Up 4.3%

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 46,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 33,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16.

South Star Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

