SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Gap Up to $19.12

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $19.76. SpartanNash shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 2,594 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $713.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

