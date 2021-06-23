SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,812 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,657,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 760.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 149,338 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.96. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

