Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.77

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

