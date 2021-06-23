Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.46 Million

Analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report $309.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.24 million and the highest is $333.67 million. Spire posted sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 211,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SR traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $70.33. 530,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,726. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

