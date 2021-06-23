Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Spire stock opened at $71.18 on Monday. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.59. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

