Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt Sells 7,561 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72.

Shares of SPLK opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.