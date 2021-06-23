SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

SPX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13. SPX has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

