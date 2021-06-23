StableXSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.59 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. StableXSwap has a market cap of $23.59 million and $1,565.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00005081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,010.91 or 0.99984238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00058444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

