Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $235,069.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00107273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00168421 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,237.88 or 1.00590846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

