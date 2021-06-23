Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 133.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.