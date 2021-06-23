Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 26,100 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $657,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00.

NYSE PLTR opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $965,814,000. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,809,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

