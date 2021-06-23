Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

