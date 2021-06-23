Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

YELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Yellow stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24. Yellow has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $324.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

