Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

UNP opened at $218.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.23. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

