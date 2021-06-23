Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

