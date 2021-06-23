Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Axalta Coating Systems Call Options (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,069 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 2,528 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

