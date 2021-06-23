Stockland (ASX:SGP) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Stockland (ASX:SGP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Stockland’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

