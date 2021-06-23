Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $107.24 million and approximately $72.65 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00610150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00040321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00077972 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

