Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Shares Down 0.4%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Water; Recycling and Recovery; Environmental Technology & Solutions; and Other.

