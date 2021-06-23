Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 3%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $63.54. 2,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 422,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

