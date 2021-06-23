Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.21. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 44,848 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.71.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

