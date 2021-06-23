Sylo Reaches Market Cap of $10.76 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sylo has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $333,481.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sylo

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

