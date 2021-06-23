Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $59,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

