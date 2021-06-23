SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $124.43 Average PT from Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in SYNNEX by 13.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $11,973,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,918. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.74.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

