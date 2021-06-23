Synthomer’s (SYNT) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 472.30 ($6.17).

Shares of SYNT stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 522.40 ($6.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 516.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 746.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 264.80 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38).

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

