Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.39.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Target stock opened at $237.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

