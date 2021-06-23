Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

NASDAQ TH opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $392.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

