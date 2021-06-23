Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 571 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visteon were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Visteon by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon stock opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.76 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

