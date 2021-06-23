Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.00. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.