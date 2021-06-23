Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $374,000 Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Upwork were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Upwork by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 969,704 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.70. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -340.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.