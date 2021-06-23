Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,119 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insmed were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

