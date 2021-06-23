Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,630 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 235,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $27,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,871 shares of company stock worth $2,684,235 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.