Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 273 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR opened at $235.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $167.47 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

