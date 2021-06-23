Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

