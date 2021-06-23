Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 406,251 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 96.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406,251 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE ZTO opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.27.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.