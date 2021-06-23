Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $429.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

