Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter worth $480,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter worth $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tenneco by 21.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,743,088 shares of company stock worth $42,883,973. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

