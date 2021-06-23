Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $35.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 9,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,939. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ternium has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $32,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

